Trump’s war briefings include daily video clips of US strikes on Iran: Report

U.S. military officials have been compiling video updates for President Donald Trump, which show the biggest, most successful strikes on Iranian targets, NBC News reported this week.

These montages, which are usually about two minutes, or even longer, were described by one U.S. official as a series of clips of “stuff blowing up.”

The videos, according to NBC, are adding to concerns some of Trump’s allies have that he is not getting a full picture of how the war is going. They’re also driving Trump’s frustration with the media coverage of the war.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt denied the officials’ account in a statement to NBC.

