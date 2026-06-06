Tulsi Gabbard says husband’s recovering after bone cancer surgery

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said on X Thursday her husband, Abraham Williams, was recovering at home after an almost seven-hour surgery to treat his sacral chordoma.

“He had a rough night and is in a lot of pain but is finally home resting,” Gabbard said. “Now recovery begins. We’re so grateful for the outpouring of prayers and kind messages from all of you. Our hearts are full.”

Gabbard last month announced she is resigning from her position, with her last day as director of national intelligence expected to be June 30. In a post on X, Gabbard said she is stepping down to support her husband, “who is battling “an extremely rare form of bone cancer.”

“He faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months,” she said on X. “At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle.”