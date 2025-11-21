US citizen freed from Saudia Arabia after Crown Prince meets with Trump

Saad Almadi, a 75-year-old U.S. citizen from Florida, is free from prison in Saudi Arabia following Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s meeting with President Donald Trump earlier this week. Almadi had been jailed in Saudi Arabia and sentenced to nearly two decades after criticizing the Crown Prince.

Almadi’s son thanked the Trump administration for working to get his father back to the U.S. “They really delivered when it comes to my father’s situation. I understand Saudi Arabia is supposed to be our ally regime to us, but they’ve been mistreating us for a while now,” he said in an interview with CNN.