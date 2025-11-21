Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

US citizen freed from Saudia Arabia after Crown Prince meets with Trump

Straight Arrow News
Almadi had been jailed in Saudi Arabia and sentenced to nearly two decades after criticizing the Crown Prince.
Right Media Miss
Image credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
Media Miss

This story is a Media Miss by the right as only 10% is from right-leaning media.

60% left coverage10% right coverage

Saad Almadi, a 75-year-old U.S. citizen from Florida, is free from prison in Saudi Arabia following Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s meeting with President Donald Trump earlier this week. Almadi had been jailed in Saudi Arabia and sentenced to nearly two decades after criticizing the Crown Prince.

Almadi’s son thanked the Trump administration for working to get his father back to the U.S. “They really delivered when it comes to my father’s situation. I understand Saudi Arabia is supposed to be our ally regime to us, but they’ve been mistreating us for a while now,” he said in an interview with CNN.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Tags: , , , ,

Discover reporting you’re not seeing from biased, mainstream media outlets.

Using our real-time Media Miss™ tool powered by Ground News, we spotlight stories that right-leaning and left-leaning news outlets aren’t covering to bring you a complete picture of the news.

Learn more about how Media Miss™ works.

Media Landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

12 total sources

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Powered by Ground News™

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.