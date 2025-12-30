Ukraine intercepts Russian orders to execute prisoners of war

Ukrainian officials and families of Ukrainian soldiers said there is evidence that Russia is executing Ukrainian prisoners of war. Reports show some of the executions have been captured on video, both by Russian forces and Ukrainian surveillance drones.

Ukrainian officials say they believe Russian forces executed at least 147 Ukrainian prisoners of war since the start of the invasion in February 2022. Those officials also said 127 of those executions took place this year.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

International rules, including the Geneva Conventions, offer protection to any prisoners of war. Those conventions also state that executing prisoners of war is considered a war crime.

There has been no reporting to suggest that Russia is investigating the claims of execution, and Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russian forces treated Ukrainian prisoners of war “strictly in line with international legal documents and international conventions.”

Russian forces have also alleged that Ukraine has executed Russian prisoners of war on a much smaller scale. Ukrainian officials said they are investigating those claims.