UnitedHealthcare fires worker after post expressing disappointment about WHCD shooting outcome

Cassandra Buchman
A UnitedHealthcare employee was fired after a social media post where she talked about the shooting outside the White House Correspondents' dinner received widespread backlash.
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Image credit: Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
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A UnitedHealthcare employee was fired after a social media post where she talked about the shooting outside the White House correspondents’ dinner received widespread backlash.

In the video, the woman says when she first heard about the attack, she thought “it was probably fake.” Her second thought, she said, was “Aww, they missed.”

A UnitedHealth Group spokesperson said to Newsweek that the woman is no longer employed with the company.

“Violence is never acceptable and any comments that suggest otherwise are in no way consistent with our mission and values,” the spokesperson said.

A woman Newsweek identified as being the one who made the post said she had no comment.

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