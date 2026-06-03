US asks Europe and Canada to provide more aircraft and ships to NATO as it reduces its own contributions

The United States is urging European NATO allies and Canada to rapidly expand their fleets of aircraft, drones and naval vessels as Washington scales back its own contributions. The shift comes after a decision to reduce U.S. capabilities available under the NATO Force Model, a pool of forces designated for crisis response.

U.S. Air Force Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, who is currently serving as NATO’s top military commander in Europe, said the move aims to address what he described as an unhealthy dependence on U.S. forces within the alliance. He added that allies can boost these capabilities in the short term as American resources are redirected elsewhere.

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NATO officials said gaps are not expected because many allies already possess or soon will possess the necessary assets. They emphasized that countries must commit existing resources more fully to alliance planning.

The adjustments reflect broader concerns about global security and the possibility of simultaneous conflicts in multiple regions. They have also heightened unease among some European members about the United States’ long-term role in NATO.

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