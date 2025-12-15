US conducts 100th strike in Somalia in 2025

U.S. military forces in Africa have carried out at least 100 strikes in Somalia in 2025, making the campaign one of the most aggressive U.S. campaigns worldwide. The 100th strike came at the end of November, targeting Islamic State militants in northern Somalia, according to the U.S. Africa Command.

U.S. forces in Somalia are on track to double the previous record number of strikes in Somalia. That record was set in 2019, when forces carried out 63 strikes.

Additionally, the strikes in Africa are occurring more frequently than strikes against suspected drug traffickers in the Caribbean. Since September, the U.S. military has carried out 28 strikes against militants in Somalia and 21 strikes against suspected traffickers in the Caribbean.

A majority of the strikes in Somalia have targeted suspected Al-Shabbab and Islamic State forces.