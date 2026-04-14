US fires immigration judges who blocked deporting pro-Palestinian students

The Trump administration fired two immigration judges, Roopal Patel and Nina Froes, who had dismissed deportation cases against two pro-Palestinian international students, according to The New York Times.

The Trump administration sought to remove Tufts University student Rumeysa Ozturk and Columbia University student Mohsen Mahdawi for expressing pro-Palestinian views, but Patel and Froes ruled the government lacked sufficient grounds for deportation.

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A New York Times analysis found Patel granted asylum in 41.5% of cases and Froes in 33%, compared to an 18% average. Officials cited an alleged lack of impartiality as grounds for dismissal.

Meanwhile, the Board of Immigration Appeals rejected an appeal by Mahmoud Khalil last Thursday, moving him closer to deportation as critics argue the administration has transformed the system into an enforcement tool.

More than 100 immigration judges have resigned or been fired since President Trump took office, with Froes stating she fully expected termination given the administration’s clear pressure to increase deportation rates.