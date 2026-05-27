US journalist living abroad charged with acting as Chinese agent

Ally Heath
China is striking back at the U.S. defense industry, sanctioning 20 companies and 10 executives in response to Washington’s record-breaking arms package for Taiwan. The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced it is freezing any assets the targets hold in China and barring Chinese citizens from doing business with them.
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The FBI arrested an American journalist in February 2026 and charged him with acting as an unregistered agent for the Chinese government. Thomas Pauken II is accused of preparing confidential reports for intelligence-linked contacts and attempting to connect them with a person seeking work in the Trump administration.

The discovery of cash and electronic devices at Washington Dulles International Airport in December 2025 triggered the federal probe. Rather than immediately arresting him, investigators instructed Pauken to continue normal operations to avoid alerting China’s Ministry of State Security.

Between 2019 and 2025, Pauken allegedly received roughly $100,000 for reports he claimed would reach Chinese President Xi Jinping. During a February hotel meeting, he offered a $10,000 bonus for weekly intelligence prosecutors say would influence policy and be read by Xi.

Pauken’s attorneys disputed espionage characterizations, saying he is not charged with spying or mishandling classified information but rather with failing to register as a foreign agent. A pre-indictment plea hearing is scheduled for Friday.

Pauken worked as a journalist for several Chinese media sites.

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