US murder rate falls 20% in 2025: Report

According to the Real-Time Crime Index, murders in the U.S. are set for their sharpest annual decline ever. The database, using data from over 500 police departments, shows a 20% drop in murder rates compared to 2024, with 5,912 cases versus 7,369 last year.

The data shows that murders aren’t the only crime decreasing. Overall, crime has declined in 2025 compared to 2024, with violent crime down 10% and property crime down 12%. It’s important to note that the database does not include manslaughter, self-defense, negligence, or accidental killings in its reporting.

While a good snapshot, the Real-Time Crime Index isn’t precise or fully representative. The FBI’s expected year-end report will give a clearer national overview.

“Crime data is inherently imprecise with frequent (usually small) variations between different data sources,” the website states.

It’s no secret that cracking down on crime is a central promise of the Trump administration, but so far, there is no evidence linking these drops to a specific policy or initiative.