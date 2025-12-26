Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

US murder rate falls 20% in 2025: Report

Straight Arrow News
The Real-Time Crime Index shows a 20% drop in murder rates compared to 2024, with 5,912 cases versus 7,369 last year.
Left Media Miss
Image credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Media Miss

This story is a Media Miss by the left as only 16% is from left-leaning media.

16% left coverage71% right coverage

According to the Real-Time Crime Index, murders in the U.S. are set for their sharpest annual decline ever. The database, using data from over 500 police departments, shows a 20% drop in murder rates compared to 2024, with 5,912 cases versus 7,369 last year.

The data shows that murders aren’t the only crime decreasing. Overall, crime has declined in 2025 compared to 2024, with violent crime down 10% and property crime down 12%. It’s important to note that the database does not include manslaughter, self-defense, negligence, or accidental killings in its reporting.

While a good snapshot, the Real-Time Crime Index isn’t precise or fully representative. The FBI’s expected year-end report will give a clearer national overview.

graph_screenshot.png

“Crime data is inherently imprecise with frequent (usually small) variations between different data sources,” the website states.

It’s no secret that cracking down on crime is a central promise of the Trump administration, but so far, there is no evidence linking these drops to a specific policy or initiative.

Tags: ,

Discover reporting you’re not seeing from biased, mainstream media outlets.

Using our real-time Media Miss™ tool powered by Ground News, we spotlight stories that right-leaning and left-leaning news outlets aren’t covering to bring you a complete picture of the news.

Learn more about how Media Miss™ works.

Media Landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

45 total sources

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Powered by Ground News™

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.