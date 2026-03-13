Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

US Olympic bobsledder awards Trump prestigious Order of Ikkos medal

Ally Heath
Left Media Miss
Image credit: Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images
Media Miss

This story is a Media Miss by the left as only 20% is from left-leaning media.

20% left coverage80% right coverage

U.S. Olympic bobsledder Kaillie Armbruster Humphries presented her Order of Ikkos to President Donald Trump at a White House Women’s History Month event. Built into Olympic practice, the Order of Ikkos lets medalists honor a person who aided their podium journey.

“I want to recognize the support and impact you’ve had on women’s sports throughout the Olympic movement, specifically standing up to keep biological women in women’s sports,” Humphries said. “Furthermore, your policies are creating greater access to IVF, so families like mine can continue to grow.”

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

The U.S. bobsledder won two bronze medals at the 2026 Milano Cortina Games in February, returning to elite competition after a more than two-year-long IVF process and endometriosis diagnosis. Her son, Aulden, was born in June 2024.

President Donald Trump accepted the medal onstage with a smile, saying, “I knew I liked her!” Humphries said she believes Trump is the first president in history to receive an Order of Ikkos.

Tags: , , , ,

Discover reporting you’re not seeing from biased, mainstream media outlets.

Using our real-time Media Miss™ tool powered by Ground News, we spotlight stories that right-leaning and left-leaning news outlets aren’t covering to bring you a complete picture of the news.

Learn more about how Media Miss™ works.

Media Landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

13 total sources

  • No coverage from Center sources 0 sources

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Powered by Ground News™

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.