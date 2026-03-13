US Olympic bobsledder awards Trump prestigious Order of Ikkos medal

U.S. Olympic bobsledder Kaillie Armbruster Humphries presented her Order of Ikkos to President Donald Trump at a White House Women’s History Month event. Built into Olympic practice, the Order of Ikkos lets medalists honor a person who aided their podium journey.

“I want to recognize the support and impact you’ve had on women’s sports throughout the Olympic movement, specifically standing up to keep biological women in women’s sports,” Humphries said. “Furthermore, your policies are creating greater access to IVF, so families like mine can continue to grow.”

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The U.S. bobsledder won two bronze medals at the 2026 Milano Cortina Games in February, returning to elite competition after a more than two-year-long IVF process and endometriosis diagnosis. Her son, Aulden, was born in June 2024.

President Donald Trump accepted the medal onstage with a smile, saying, “I knew I liked her!” Humphries said she believes Trump is the first president in history to receive an Order of Ikkos.