US-Ukraine peace talks stalled as Trump voices frustration with Zelenskyy

After three days of talks in Miami, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed frustration, saying, “I have to say that I’m a little bit disappointed that President [Volodymyr] Zelensky hasn’t yet read the peace proposal.” U.S. and Ukrainian negotiators were at the table to discuss where the U.S. plan for peace between Ukraine and Russia fell short of Ukrainian expectations

Negotiators said the stall reflects unresolved issues over Ukraine’s Donbas region and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Zelenskyy confirmed that he spoke with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on Saturday, confirming that the pair know Ukraine’s basic requirements to accept a peace deal with Russia. While Zelenskyy was not present at the talks in Miami, he met with leaders from the U.K., France and Germany in London today.