Vance’s task force suspends 447 hospices it alleges committed fraud

Cassandra Buchman
An anti-fraud task force led by Vice President JD Vance suspended 447 hospices, as well as 23 home health agencies, in Los Angeles, California, that are alleged to have committed fraud.
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An anti-fraud task force led by Vice President JD Vance suspended 447 hospices, as well as 23 home health agencies, in Los Angeles, California, that are alleged to have committed fraud.

The total amount taken by these places, according to Fox News, is estimated to be more than $600 million.

“Where there is fraud, the task force will find it,” a spokesperson for Vance told Fox. “We will not stop until every hard-earned taxpayer dollar goes toward the honest Americans who deserve them.”

Last month, The California Post reported on a network of “hundreds of hospices” under investigation for fraud in LA. Someone identified as a hospice industry insider by the news outlet gave it data detailing “suspicious” hospices and home agencies across the state. These included instances where multiple agencies were listed at the same location, addresses with empty storefronts and unoccupied offices.

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