‘We’ll see’: Trump unsure on whether trade talks with Canada will restart

On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump declined to commit to restarting trade talks with Canada, emphasizing his good relationship with Prime Minister Mark Carney. Canadian broadcaster CBC News reported Trump said he had a “very good, very productive” conversation with Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum at the World Cup draw on Friday in Washington, D.C. Carney also called their conversation “constructive.”

Talks were suspended in October after an Ontario-sponsored ad prompted Trump to stop negotiations to remove or reduce new tariffs.

In August, Trump raised tariffs on some Canadian goods to 35% but gave an extension to negotiate with Mexico, which is currently facing 25% duties. The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) had previously blocked the countries from facing sweeping tariffs, but Trump threatened to withdraw from the deal. USMCA enters a review period next year. It is scheduled to expire in 2036 unless all three countries agree to extend it before then.