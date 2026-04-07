West Virginia Gov. vetoes foster care, healthcare bills after approving tax cuts

Ally Heath
West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey vetoed a dozen bills meant to help vulnerable youth days after signing a 5% personal income tax cut.
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West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey vetoed a dozen bills meant to help vulnerable residents days after signing a 5% personal income tax reduction. Morrisey cited uncontrollable costs in his veto letter, claiming the foster care bill’s expansion of Department of Human Services programs would cost at least $5,000,000 in the first year alone.

West Virginia State Delegate Adam Burkhammer, R-Lewis, countered that failing to support foster youth now will likely mean “housing them in one of our jails or prisons” later, warning of costlier future expenses.

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The West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy estimates 80% of residents receive less than $145 annually from tax cuts, while the state forgoes $230 million in annual revenue.

Federal data shows more than 1,000 children are removed from homes annually due to neglect, with 200 removed solely for inadequate housing. Morrisey also vetoed prevention legislation without citing cost concerns.

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