West Virginia town denies police department’s claim that all officers were fired

The attorney for Barrackville, West Virginia, issued a statement refuting the police department’s claims that it was fired by the mayor and city council.

Instead, the statement said, two officers from the Barrackville Police Department were put on temporary inactive status while leaders review department records and operations, reported.

Police Chief Zachary Freeburn met with a council member, and said the department’s evidence locker was cleaned out, and the only items still in there were confiscated firearms and $30 in cash. This was done under an order from the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Freeburn said, according to WDTV.

Freeburn then resigned, and Officer David Hunt requested a meeting with Barrackville Mayor Tom Straight about an action plan for the department. Straight then placed Hunt and another officer on “temporary inactive status” because of a lack of proper records and other documentation, the statement said.

Town leaders, per the statement, were also concerned about unauthorized people having remote access to surveillance cameras.

This comes days after the said on social media that the entire force was “relieved of duty.”

“We thank the citizens of Barrackville for allowing us the opportunity to serve, and we wish the community continued safety and the very best in the future,” the social media post said.