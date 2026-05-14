White House considering pardoning 250 people for America’s 250th birthday: Report

White House officials are discussing a plan for President Donald Trump to give out 250 pardons to commemorate America’s 250th birthday this summer, The Wall Street Journal reported.

These plans are still preliminary, people familiar with the matter told the WSJ. They said some in the White House are concerned about Trump issuing too many more pardons before the midterm elections. His past pardons have been criticized by both political parties.

A White House official said to the WSJ that while there are always conversations about how to carry out the president’s priorities, Trump has the final say on clemency-related decisions.