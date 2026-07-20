White House makes joke connecting Olive Garden to election security

Cassandra Buchman
The White House, and other Republicans, joked that the rules for Olive Garden's "Never-Ending Pasta Pass" are stricter than some Democratic state's voting laws.
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A White House spokesperson, and other Republicans, recently jokingly compared Olive Garden’s “Never-Ending Pasta Pass” to Democrats’ views on election security.

Olive Garden’s pass, which went on sale and quickly sold out last Thursday, can only be used by the person whose name is printed on the pass. These passes are personalized, non-transferable, and passholders must present a valid photo I.D. when ordering their pasta.

“Olive Garden takes their Pasta Pass security more seriously than Democrats take election security,” White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told Fox News Digital. “It’s sad but true.”

GOP politicians and pundits also made similar quips on social media, with some using it as a way to push for the SAVE America Act. The SAVE Act would restrict the use of mail-in voting and require documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote and photo identification to cast a ballot in all states.

State reviews and independent research, though, show that voter fraud, including illegal voting by noncitizens, is exceedingly rare. Critics of the SAVE Act also argue it would block citizens from voting.

Experts, including ones who have talked to Straight Arrow, also say American elections are already “fundamentally secure.”

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