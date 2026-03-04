Woman allegedly threatened to show Minnesota House speaker “how good of a marksman I am”

A woman from Minnesota is facing one count of threats of violence for allegedly making violent threats towards Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth, a Republican, including implying she would shoot her.

Rachel Welsch from Hugo, Minnesota, allegedly left voicemails in January and February saying she would meet Demuth. In the messages, Welsch called her a “racist piece of s—,” and said she had “learned how to shoot” and was “getting really good” as a “marksman.”

A judge granted a temporary order suspending Welsch’s ability to possess firearms in addition to a restraining order.

Demuth, who is running for governor, told law enforcement the “threats have affected her significantly.”

The threats come eight months after another person shot and killed then-Minnesota Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, at their home. A Minnesota House panel is now discussing a proposal to create a protective unit for elected officials.