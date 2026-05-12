Working arcade games critical of Trump and Iran war at DC War Memorial

Activist group Secret Handshake installed three fully functional arcade cabinets featuring the satirical video game “Operation Epic Furious: Strait To Hell” at the District of Columbia War Memorial.

The group created the arcade game to satirize the Trump administration’s promotion of military strikes in Iran when it combined real combat footage with clips from Grand Theft Auto and Call of Duty.

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Players navigate as Trump, engaging in “furious tweet battles” against figures like the Pope; diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI); and an “Iranian schoolgirl,” while attempting to collect oil and Truth Social post ideas.

The Trump-themed arcade games will remain at the memorial for a few days, Secret Handshake said. The game is also available online, accompanied by a plaque criticizing the “gamified” nature of modern combat.

This installation follows a series of satirical sculptures by Secret Handshake on the National Mall, including a statue of the president and Jeffrey Epstein, continuing the group’s protest art history.

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