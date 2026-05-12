Working arcade games critical of Trump and Iran war at DC War Memorial

Ally Heath
An activist group installed fully functional arcade games satirizing the Trump administration's social media use to promote military strikes.
Right Media Miss
Image credit: Douliery Olivier/ABACA via Reuters Connect
Media Miss

This story is a Media Miss by the right as 0% is from right-leaning media.

81% left coverage0% right coverage

Activist group Secret Handshake installed three fully functional arcade cabinets featuring the satirical video game “Operation Epic Furious: Strait To Hell” at the District of Columbia War Memorial.

The group created the arcade game to satirize the Trump administration’s promotion of military strikes in Iran when it combined real combat footage with clips from Grand Theft Auto and Call of Duty.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Players navigate as Trump, engaging in “furious tweet battles” against figures like the Pope; diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI); and an “Iranian schoolgirl,” while attempting to collect oil and Truth Social post ideas.

The Trump-themed arcade games will remain at the memorial for a few days, Secret Handshake said. The game is also available online, accompanied by a plaque criticizing the “gamified” nature of modern combat.

This installation follows a series of satirical sculptures by Secret Handshake on the National Mall, including a statue of the president and Jeffrey Epstein, continuing the group’s protest art history.

Round out your reading

Tags: , ,

Discover reporting you’re not seeing from biased, mainstream media outlets.

Using our real-time Media Miss™ tool powered by Ground News, we spotlight stories that right-leaning and left-leaning news outlets aren’t covering to bring you a complete picture of the news.

Learn more about how Media Miss™ works.

Media Landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

17 total sources

  • No coverage from Lean Right sources 0 sources
  • No coverage from Right sources 0 sources
  • No coverage from Far Right sources 0 sources

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Powered by Ground News™