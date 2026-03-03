Zelenskyy offers help to stop Iranian drones in return for truce

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered to help Israel, the U.S. and their allies stop Iranian Shahed drones. Those drones are the same artillery Iran supplied to Russia, and Ukraine has now been defending against them for years.

“We are ready to share this information. Let our partners come to us,” Zelenskyy said.

In exchange for the intelligence, Zelenskyy proposed a ceasefire window and said the pause could run two weeks, one month or two months to protect civilians, urging leaders of the Middle East to ask Moscow for a one-month ceasefire before deploying Ukraine’s best drone-interceptor operators.

So far, there is no reported response from Middle Eastern governments, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Ukrainian experts could help shoot down Shahed drones over Gulf nations.

Political obstacles remain, as Kyiv has sought pauses while Moscow rejects unconditional ceasefires, despite Ukraine’s unmatched expertise downing Shahed-type drones used since 2022.